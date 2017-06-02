FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tangrenshen Group ups FY 2017 H1 net profit outlook
June 2, 2017 / 7:28 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Tangrenshen Group ups FY 2017 H1 net profit outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2(Reuters) - Tangrenshen Group Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 H1 to increase by 100 percent to 130 percent, or to be 133.3 million yuan to 153.3 million yuan

* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for FY 2017 H1 to be 113.3 million yuan to 133.3 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2016 H1 was 66.6 million yuan

* Comments that increased 40 percent of sales amount is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/JusVDM

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

