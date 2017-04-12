BRIEF-Sandmartin International provides update on legal proceedings
* Application by zhi charles for an injunction order in summons 2 was dismissed by court
April 12 Tangshan Jidong Equipment Engineering Co Ltd :
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to be 2 million yuan to 2.6 million yuan
* Says Q1 FY 2016 net loss was 23.4 million yuan
* The main reason for the forecast is decreased effect from machinery net loss
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/CPWoIH
* Says it wins bid for factory and land site for 134.6 million yuan ($19.55 million)