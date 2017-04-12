April 12 Tangshan Jidong Equipment Engineering Co Ltd :

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to be 2 million yuan to 2.6 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net loss was 23.4 million yuan

* The main reason for the forecast is decreased effect from machinery net loss

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/CPWoIH

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)