BRIEF-Tanker firm Frontline files complaint against DHT

April 27 (Reuters) - Frontline
* Frontline has today filed a complaint in Marshall Islands against DHT Holdings
* Has also sought an injunction as to poison pill and other related anti-takeover defenses DHT has erected
* Continue to urge board of DHT to negotiate in good faith with Frontline over its proposed offer
* Will continue to explore all courses of action available to us in order to ensure that all shareholders of DHT receive equitable treatment