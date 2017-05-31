FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tanker Investments to merge with Teekay Tankers Ltd
#Market News
May 31, 2017 / 10:51 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Tanker Investments to merge with Teekay Tankers Ltd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Tanker Investments Ltd:

* Has entered into a definitive agreement to merge with Teekay Tankers Ltd.

* Says Tanker Investments will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Teekay Tankers

* Tanker investments- all-stock merger with teekay tankers at exchange ratio of 3.30 teekay tankers class a common shares for each TIL common share

* Tanker investments - upon completion, tanker investments' shareholders will own approximately 30% of combined entity

* Tanker investments - merger approved by board of directors of both Teekay Tankers and TIL, including unanimous approval from special committee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

