April 28 (Reuters) - Tantalizers Plc:

* Q1 loss before tax of 116 million naira versus loss of 1.01 billion naira year ago

* Q1 net revenue of 490.8 million naira versus 1.94 billion naira year ago Source: bit.ly/2qms5Db