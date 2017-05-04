BRIEF-Targa Resources Q1 net loss attributable to Targa $119.3 mln

May 4 (Reuters) - Targa Resources Corp

* Targa resources corp. Reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Qtrly total revenues $2,112.6 million versus. $1,442.4 million

* Targa resources corp - targa continues to expect that 2017 net maintenance capital expenditures will be approximately $110.0 million

* Targa resources corp - q1 2017 net loss attributable to targa resources corp. Was $119.3 million compared to net loss of $2.7 million for q1 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: