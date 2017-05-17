FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Target CEO on conf call- in early stages of implementing efforts to reestablish everyday price credibility
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
How Syria continued to gas its people as the world watched
Syria
How Syria continued to gas its people as the world watched
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 17, 2017 / 2:34 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Target CEO on conf call- in early stages of implementing efforts to reestablish everyday price credibility

2 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Target Corp

* CEO on conf call- "our results are not where we want them to be"

* CEO - in the early stages of implementing merchandising and marketing efforts to improve value perception with guests and reestablish everyday price credibility on key items

* CEO- opened 4 new small format locations in Q1

* COO- pilot of Target Restock will begin rolling out to Twin Cities REDcard holders this quarter

* COO- for Target Restock pilot, guests will have access to more than 8,000 items

* COO- new small format stores generate more than double the per foot sales productivity of larger format stores

* COO- we are seeing double-digit comp increases on average for the 10 mature small-format stores so far this year

* COO- Victoria Beckham baskets were more than twice the size of Target's average transaction

* Exec- macro factors slightly drove some of the acceleration in March and April

* Exec- electronics benefited from healthy growth in apple watch and iphone; Q1 electronics delivered a mid-single-digit comp sales increase, the strongest in 3 yrs

* Exec- Q1 low single-digit comp declines for food & beverage

* Exec- launching new brand this month - Cloud Island, a new exclusive line of nursery decor, bedding, bath and layer products

* Exec- "we're continuing to sharpen our (grocery) price and our value messaging, at the same time, and make sure that we move to a more regional based pricing, localized pricing" Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.