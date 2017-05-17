BRIEF-Target says Q1 same store sales fell 1.3 percent

May 17 (Reuters) - Target Corp

* Q1 same store sales fell 1.3 percent

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.22 from continuing operations

* Target corp - qtrly sales $ 16,017 million versus $16,196 million

* Qtrly comparable digital channel sales increased 22 percent

* Target Corp says Q1 comparable sales decreased 1.3 percent

* Target Corp says qtrly adjusted EPS was $1.21

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.91, revenue view $15.62 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Target Corp says for full-year 2017, company continues to expect a low single digit decline in comparable sales

* Target - in Q2 2017, expects a low single digit decline in comparable sales, and both GAAP EPS from continuing operations and adjusted EPS of $0.95 to $1.15

* Says "after starting quarter with very soft trends, we saw improvement later in quarter, particularly in March"

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Target Corp says better-than-expected Q1 performance increases probability that co will finish year above midpoint of its prior gaap guidance