an hour ago
BRIEF-Target updates second quarter 2017 guidance
July 13, 2017 / 10:44 AM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Target updates second quarter 2017 guidance

2 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Target Corp:

* Target updates second quarter 2017 guidance

* Target Corp - Q2 GAAP EPS is expected to reflect 2 to 3 cents of pressure related to unfavorable resolution of tax matters​

* Target Corp - ‍Company expects positive Q2 comparable sales and EPS above high end of prior guidance range​

* Target Corp - ‍Target is now expecting to report a modest increase in its Q2 comparable sales​

* Target Corp - ‍Company now expects to report Q2 GAAP and adjusted EPS above high end of its previous guidance range of $0.95 to $1.15​

* Target - Q2 GAAP and adjusted EPS are expected to reflect a 5 to 9 cent benefit driven by net tax effect of company's global sourcing operations​

* Target Corp - ‍In addition, Q2 GAAP EPS is expected to reflect 2 to 3 cents of pressure related to unfavorable resolution of tax matters​

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Target - ‍Following better-than-expected results in Q1, co has seen additional, broad-based improvement in traffic and category sales trends in Q2​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

