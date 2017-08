May 24 (Reuters) - TARGETEVERYONE AB (PUBL)

* TARGETEVERYONE DIVESTS VIANETT AS TO LINK MOBILTY GROUP ASA

* PURCHASE PRICE AMOUNTS TO NOK 93.5 MILLION

* AS PART OF THE TRANSACTION, LINK PROVIDES AN EXCLUSIVE RIGHT TO TARGETEVERYONE AND ITS PARTNERS TO PURCHASE SMS SERVICES OVER A FOUR-YEAR PERIOD.

* LINK INTENDS TO ACQUIRE ALL SHARES IN VIANETT FROM TARGETEVERYONE AB