April 25 (Reuters) - TARGOVAX ASA:

* ERIK DIGMAN WIKLUND WAS APPOINTED CFO OF TARGOVAX, TAKING OVER FROM ØYSTEIN SOUG, WHO WAS PROMOTED LAST YEAR TO CEO

* Q1 OPERATING LOSS NOK 27.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS NOK 31.0 MILLION YEAR AGO