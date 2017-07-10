Deals of the day-Vnesheconombank, Stada, MetLife
July 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:
July 10 Taroko Textile Corp :
* Says it enters into agreement to sell 60 percent stake in its Kaohsiung-based shopping mall after business separation from co's development unit, to Shin Kong Mistukoshi, for T$1.17 billion
* Wanda will sell 91 pct of 13 tourism projects for 29.58 bln yuan