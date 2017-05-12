FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF- Tasaki & announces outcome of takeover bid
May 12, 2017 / 6:25 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF- Tasaki & announces outcome of takeover bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12(Reuters) - Tasaki & Co Ltd

* Says a Tokyo-based investment company (the acquirer), which is mainly engaged in management of consulting business, acquisition, holding and sales of marketable securities acquired 11.6 million shares of the company during the period from March 27 to May 11

* Acquisition price at 2,205 yen per share

* Settlement date is May 18

* Says the acquirer will hold 83.8 percent voting rights in the company after the transaction

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/SYLV12

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

