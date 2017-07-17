FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Taseko says Gibraltar has been temporarily idled; unclear when milling, mining ops will recommence
July 17, 2017 / 5:12 PM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Taseko says Gibraltar has been temporarily idled; unclear when milling, mining ops will recommence

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Taseko Mines Ltd:

* Taseko updates operating status of Gibraltar

* Due to uncontrolled wildfires in Cariboo, an evacuation order has been issued for Williams Lake, number of other smaller communities in region​

* Wildfires impacted co's employees' ability to travel to mine and Gibraltar has now been temporarily idled

* It is unclear when milling and mining operations will recommence at Gibraltar

* No fires in immediate area of Gibraltar which pose any threat to mine​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

