BRIEF-Taseko says Gibraltar has been temporarily idled; unclear when milling, mining ops will recommence

1 Min Read
July 17 (Reuters) - Taseko Mines Ltd:
* Taseko updates operating status of Gibraltar
* Due to uncontrolled wildfires in Cariboo, an evacuation order has been issued for Williams Lake, number of other smaller communities in region
* Wildfires impacted co's employees' ability to travel to mine and Gibraltar has now been temporarily idled
* It is unclear when milling and mining operations will recommence at Gibraltar
* No fires in immediate area of Gibraltar which pose any threat to mine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: