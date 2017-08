BRIEF-Taste Holdings says full-year core revenue up 7 pct

May 29 (Reuters) - Taste Holdings Limited

* Fy headline loss per share 25 cents per share (2016: -19.2 cents loss)

* Fy core revenue up 7 pct to r1.08 billion (2016: r1.01 billion)

* Fy core ebitda loss of r20.8 million (2016: r47.2 million profit)

* Fy same-store sales in luxury goods division up 5.4 pct

* Fy same-store sales in fish & chip co. Up 5.8 pct

* No dividend has been declared for year ended 28 february 2017