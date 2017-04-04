BRIEF-Taste sees sale of the luxury goods division during this year

April 4 (Reuters) - Taste Holdings Ltd

* Concluded that food and luxury businesses will best be served by having separate investors, management teams

* Strategic restructure will most likely result in sale of luxury goods division during this year

* Post strategic restructure, Taste will be a focused food business, both owning and licensing leading global brands

* Total of 80 million Taste shares will be offered in claw-back offer at a claw-back offer price of R1.50 per share

* Intends to raise equity along with proceeds from sale of luxury goods division, used to reduce debt, build new starbucks, Domino's outlets

* Proposed claw-back offer may result in entities under common control, acquiring more than 35% of voting rights of Taste