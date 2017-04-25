FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tata AIG General Insurance partners with Rubique for general insurance product offerings
April 25, 2017 / 11:44 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Tata AIG General Insurance partners with Rubique for general insurance product offerings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) -

* Tata AIG General Insurance partners with Rubique for general insurance product offerings Source text: (Mumbai: Tata AIG General Insurance Company (Tata AIG) entered into a strategic agreement with Rubique to be its corporate agent for selling general insurance products on its platform. Rubique is a one-stop online marketplace, providing technology-enabled end-to-end solutions to facilitate the financing needs of individuals and SMEs. The partnership will offer a range of general insurance policies providing protection for a range of insurance needs, including motor, travel, home and initiation of SMEs. All these products will be easily available and accessible on Rubique’s online platform.)

