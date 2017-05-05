May 5 Tata Coffee Ltd
* Says infused $4.75 million in the equity capital of Tata
Coffee Vietnam Company
Source text: [Tata Coffee Limited has informed the Exchange vide
letter dated May 05,2015 that This has reference to our earlier
communication dated 19th December, 2016, wherein we had informed
you that the Board of Directors of the Company has approved the
setting up of a state-of-the-art greenfield Freeze Dried Instant
Coffee facility in Vietnam of 5000 MT capacity per annum through
a Subsidiary Company with an Estimated Project Cost of 50
million USD (approximately Rs.350 Crores). In this connection,
we would now like to inform you that the Company has infused an
amount of USD 4.75 Million (approximately Rs.30.49 Crores) in
the equity capital of Tata Coffee Vietnam Company Limited
(TCVCL), which is incorporated as a Single Member Limited
Liability Company in Vietnam; and consequently, TCVCL became a
Wholly-owned Subsidiary of the Company"]
