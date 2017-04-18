FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Tata Consultancy Services exec says co confident of demand outlook in FY18
#IT Services & Consulting
April 18, 2017 / 12:51 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Tata Consultancy Services exec says co confident of demand outlook in FY18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

* Exec says "quite confident of demand outlook in FY 18"

* Exec says deal momentum fairly high in BFSI but project size is small

* Exec says "structural challenges of retail industry fairly strong, it is likely to remain soft or volatile"

* Exec says "see a very strong pipeline of projects in automation and cloud services"

* Exec says "we will continue to hire in all geographies but directionally the numbers of hires will come down" Further company coverage:

