BRIEF-Tata Consultancy Services launches Merchant Pay

April 25 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

* Says TCS launches 'Merchant Pay', a digital payments integration platform using aadhar Source text - (Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization today announced the launch of ‘Merchant Pay’ a unified transaction solution that will help retail organizations seamlessly integrate payments across multiple payment channels such as Aadhar, Credit or Debit card or even phone-based payments through a single interface.) Further company coverage: