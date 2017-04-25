FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tata Consultancy Services launches Merchant Pay
April 25, 2017 / 7:45 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Tata Consultancy Services launches Merchant Pay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

* Says TCS launches 'Merchant Pay', a digital payments integration platform using aadhar Source text - (Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization today announced the launch of ‘Merchant Pay’ a unified transaction solution that will help retail organizations seamlessly integrate payments across multiple payment channels such as Aadhar, Credit or Debit card or even phone-based payments through a single interface.) Further company coverage:

