4 months ago
BRIEF-Tata Consultancy Services March qtr profit up about 4 pct
April 18, 2017 / 11:47 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Tata Consultancy Services March qtr profit up about 4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

* Q4 consol PAT 66.22 billion rupees

* March quarter consol income from operations 296.42 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for march quarter consol profit was 66.62 billion rupees

* Recommends final dividend of INR 27.50 per share

* Consol march quarter net profit INR 63.47 billion last year as per Ind-AS

* March quarter consol income from operations INR 284.49 billion last year as per Ind-AS

* FY 2016-17 saw broad based growth across markets with all industry verticals except BFSI, retail and Hi-Tech growing in double digits

* The profit and income from operations alerts were first sourced from TV and later confirmed from a press release on the National Stock Exchange Source text - (bit.ly/2nYEcd3) Further company coverage:

