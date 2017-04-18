FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tata Consultancy Services says Q4 operating margin at 25.7 pct
April 18, 2017 / 11:47 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Tata Consultancy Services says Q4 operating margin at 25.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

* Says Q4 operating margin at 25.7 percent

* Says March quarter gross employee addition of 20,093 employees

* Says March quarter attrition rate 10.5 percent in IT services

* "We have a solid pipeline of deals across markets and industries"

* "On the back of digital adoption, agile, automation and cloud are the themes that we are going to market to drive efficiencies"

* "Continue to invest to support organic growth of digital biz" Source text: (bit.ly/2puZvTt) Further company coverage:

