BRIEF-Tata Consultancy Services says Q4 operating margin at 25.7 pct

April 18 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

* Says Q4 operating margin at 25.7 percent

* Says March quarter gross employee addition of 20,093 employees

* Says March quarter attrition rate 10.5 percent in IT services

* "We have a solid pipeline of deals across markets and industries"

* "On the back of digital adoption, agile, automation and cloud are the themes that we are going to market to drive efficiencies"

* "Continue to invest to support organic growth of digital biz"