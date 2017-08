March 1 (Reuters) - Tata Global Beverages Ltd:

* Says announces multi year expansion of Eight o'clock coffee and Tetley tea brands in K-cup pods

* Execution by co's overseas units of manufacturing, sales, licensing and distribution agreement with Keurig Green Mountain Inc. USA.

* Area of agreement includes U.S., Canada and Mexico