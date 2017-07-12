FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tata Global Beverages says not taken any decision on matters in news item about divesting stake
July 12, 2017 / 10:18 AM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Tata Global Beverages says not taken any decision on matters in news item about divesting stake

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Tata Global Beverages Ltd

* Clarifies on news item, "Tata Global Beverages to divest stake in group's firms to parent".

* Says company has not taken any decision on the matters mentioned in the news item Source text - (The exchange has sought clarification from the company with respect to news item captioned "tata global beverages to divest stake in group's firms to parent". In this regard, the company informed the exchange that the company has not taken any decision on the matters mentioned in the news item appearing in business standard dated July 12, 2017, titled tata global beverages to divest stake in group's firms to parent and the news item is therefore speculative in nature.) Further company coverage:

