5 months ago
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
March 31, 2017 / 8:25 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Tata Motors forms JV with with Jayem Automotives for special performance vehicles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Tata Motors Ltd

* Says Tata Motors announces joint venture with Jayem Automotives for special performance vehicles

* Says Tata Motors and Jayem Automotives will work towards performance enhancement and appearance of series vehicles

* JT Special Vehicles will develop range of performance vehicles in phased manner at dedicated line, currently explored at Coimbatore

* Says "special performance vehicles will be targeted to augment the latest product range in our vision to build aspirational cars" Source text: bit.ly/2npAEwa Further company coverage:

