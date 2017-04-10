FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tata Motors March group global wholesales, including JLR, up 9 pct
April 10, 2017 / 8:32 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Tata Motors March group global wholesales, including JLR, up 9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - Tata Motors Ltd:

* Tata Motors group global wholesales in March 2017, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 129,951 nos., higher by 9% over March 2016

* Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in march 2017 was lower by 6% at 42,596 nos.

* Says March global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 71,609 vehicles

* Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in March 2017 were at 87,355 nos., higher by 19%, compared to March 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

