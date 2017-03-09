Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
March 9 Tata Motors Ltd
* Says Tata Motors Group global wholesales at 103,064 in February 2017
* Says cumulative wholesales for the fiscal were 1,025,301 nos., higher by 9%, over FY15-16.
Says global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 54,576 vehicles in Feb
NEW YORK, March 10 In an unusual filing in the consolidated litigation over Volkswagen’s emissions cheating software, the car company has accused the leading plaintiffs' firm Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro of attempting to inflate its account of hourly billings in the class action by VW dealers to justify its $28 million fee request.
DETROIT, March 10 California, the largest U.S. car market, plans to allow testing on public roads of self-driving vehicles without human backup drivers by the end of the year, state officials said Friday.