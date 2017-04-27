FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Tata Motors signs contract for supply of Tata Safari Storme to Indian armed forces
April 27, 2017 / 6:55 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Tata Motors signs contract for supply of Tata Safari Storme to Indian armed forces

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Tata Motors

* Says contract for supply of 3192 units of Tata Safari Storme 4x4 to Indian armed forces, under new category of vehicles - GS800 Source text - (Tata Motors has signed a contract for supply of 3192 units of the Tata Safari Storme 4x4 to the Indian Armed Forces, under a new category of vehicles - GS800 (General Service 800). The Indian Ministry of Defence (MOD) had floated an RFP for vehicles with three basic criteria – minimum payload capacity of 800 kgs; hard roofs and air conditioning. Developed indigenously, the Tata Safari Storme 4x4 has completed a total trial duration of fifteen months in various terrains across the country, demonstrating supreme performance in the most demanding conditions with capabilities of coping with extreme on or off-road terrains.) Further company coverage:

