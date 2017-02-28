Feb 28 Tata Sons:

* Tata sons and Docomo reach agreement in principle on payment of LCIA arbitration award

* Parties applied to Delhi high court, requesting that it accept their agreed terms of settlement, subject to such further orders as the court sees fit

* Docomo has agreed to suspend its related enforcement proceedings in the United Kingdom and the United States for a period of time

* Settlement terms clear way for $1.18 billion already deposited by co with Delhi high court to be paid to Docomo

* The board of Tata Sons has decided to withdraw its objections to the enforcement of the award in india

* Settlement terms would allow Docomo to transfer its shares in Tata Teleservices Limited Source text: bit.ly/2lOKoBC