Citigroup sees 10 pct-plus rise in quarterly markets revenue
NEW YORK, March 7 Citigroup expects first-quarter trading revenue will be up by a "low double-digit" percentage from a year earlier, Chief Financial Officer John Gerspach said on Tuesday.
Feb 28 Tata Sons:
* Tata sons and Docomo reach agreement in principle on payment of LCIA arbitration award
* Parties applied to Delhi high court, requesting that it accept their agreed terms of settlement, subject to such further orders as the court sees fit
* Docomo has agreed to suspend its related enforcement proceedings in the United Kingdom and the United States for a period of time
* Settlement terms clear way for $1.18 billion already deposited by co with Delhi high court to be paid to Docomo
* The board of Tata Sons has decided to withdraw its objections to the enforcement of the award in india
* Settlement terms would allow Docomo to transfer its shares in Tata Teleservices Limited Source text: bit.ly/2lOKoBC
NEW YORK, March 7 Citigroup expects first-quarter trading revenue will be up by a "low double-digit" percentage from a year earlier, Chief Financial Officer John Gerspach said on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON, March 7 President Donald Trump on Tuesday backed a plan by Republican lawmakers to replace the Obamacare healthcare statute that faces obstacles to becoming law from across the U.S. political spectrum.
* Says to carry out capital increase via issue of up to 7.2 million new shares, corresponding to 9.99 percent of its share capital