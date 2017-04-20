BRIEF-Tata Steel to issue debt securities of up to 9,000 crore rupees

April 20 (Reuters) - Tata Steel Ltd:

* based on review and pursuant to existing shareholders approval, board approved issue of debt securities of up to rs. 9,000 crore

* funds will primarily be deployed towards re-financing existing debt, capex/working capital requirements and general corporate purposes

* rs. 9,000 crore in form either of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis or foreign currency

* board of directors also authorized finance committee of board to determine and approve timing and terms of such issue of securities