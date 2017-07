July 27 (Reuters) - TATE & LYLE PLC

* TATE & LYLE PLC - GROUP MADE AN ENCOURAGING START TO YEAR WITH PROFIT IN CONSTANT CURRENCY AHEAD OF COMPARATIVE PERIOD, AND VOLUME AHEAD IN BOTH DIVISIONS

* "CONTINUE TO EXPECT THAT GROUP WILL MAKE UNDERLYING PROGRESS IN FULL YEAR"

* TATE & LYLE PLC - IN CORE SPECIALITY FOOD INGREDIENTS, NORTH AMERICA, WHERE OVERALL FOOD AND BEVERAGE MARKET REMAINED SOFT, SAW MODEST VOLUME GROWTH

* TATE & LYLE - IN CORE SPECIALITY FOOD INGREDIENTS IN Q3 ASIA PACIFIC AND LATIN AMERICA, AND EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA DELIVERED STRONG VOLUME GROWTH