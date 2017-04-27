BRIEF-Dextera Surgical reports Q3 loss per share of $0.50
* Dextera surgical reports fiscal 2017 third quarter financial results
April 28 Tatts Group Ltd
* Tatts' board continues to believe that proposed tabcorp merger is in best interests of tatts shareholders
* board unanimously recommends proposed tabcorp merger in absence of a superior proposal
* Pacific consortium revised indicative proposal not superior
* Tatts is unable to provide due diligence or engage with Pacific Consortium Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dextera surgical reports fiscal 2017 third quarter financial results
* Chuy's Holdings Inc announces first quarter 2017 financial results