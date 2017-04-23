FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tatts Group comments on Pacific Consortium's amendments to its proposal to buy co
April 23, 2017 / 11:30 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Tatts Group comments on Pacific Consortium's amendments to its proposal to buy co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Tatts Group Ltd

* Tatts has not yet formed a view on how revised indicative proposal compares to merger proposal from tabcorp holdings limited

* Received correspondence from pacific consortium to amend terms of its revised non- binding, indicative and conditional proposal to acquire tatts for $4.21 cash per share

* Tatts notes that under terms of revised indicative proposal, tatts shareholders will not receive a final dividend for year ended 30 june 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

