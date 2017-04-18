FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tatts Group receives revised proposal from Pacific Consortium
#Market News
April 18, 2017 / 11:58 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Tatts Group receives revised proposal from Pacific Consortium

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Tatts Group Ltd

* Pacific consortium revised indicative proposal

* revised indicative proposal values tatts at approximately $7.2 billion on an enterprise value basis.

* received a revised, non- binding, indicative and conditional proposal from pacific consortium to acquire 100% of tatts for $4.21 cash per tatts share

* Tatts' directors continue to believe proposed Tabcorp merger is in best interests of Tatts shareholders and unanimously recommend proposed Tabcorp merger

* terms include tatts shareholders to receive 100% cash consideration of $4.21 per tatts share

* cash consideration may include a fully franked special dividend of up to $0.25 per tatts share

* proposed transaction to be financed through a combination of equity and debt

* pacific consortium has indicative equity commitments of $4.6 billion subject to conditions

* expects approvals will be required from various industry bodies, state and territory governments and wagering, monitoring and lotteries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

