BRIEF-Tatts Group wins Victorian Lotteries Bid

June 1 (Reuters) - Tatts Group Ltd:

* Win will see group continue to hold exclusive right to conduct authorised public lotteries in victoria for a further 10-year term

* New licence commences on 1 July 2018 and will continue in force until 30 June 2028 in accordance with its terms

* Will make a single premium payment to state of $120 million as consideration for licence grant

* Fiscal arrangements applicable under Tatts' existing victorian public lotteries licence will continue to apply under new licence.