LendingClub posts fourth straight quarter of loss
May 4 Online lending platform operator LendingClub Corp reported its fourth straight quarterly loss as it processed fewer loans, and costs rose.
April 28 Tatwah Smartech Co Ltd :
* Says Hong Kong-based unit completed acquisition of TOPBEST COAST LIMITED, for $73 million
May 4 Zynga Inc, creator of online game FarmVille, forecast an increase in current-quarter bookings above estimates on Thursday, helped by the strong performance of its titles such as Zynga Poker and Words with Friends.