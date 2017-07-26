BRIEF-Taubman provides update on board refreshment and declassification commitments

1 Min Read
July 26 (Reuters) - Taubman Centers Inc
* Taubman provides update on board refreshment and declassification commitments
* Taubman Centers Inc - Intends to announce at least two new independent directors prior to 2018 annual meeting
* Taubman Centers Inc - Intends to announce additional third new independent director by 2019 annual meeting if not before
* Taubman Centers Inc - Changes will be in addition to two new independent directors, Myron E. Ullman and Cia Buckley Marakovits
* Taubman Centers Inc - Board will be fully declassified by 2020 annual meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: