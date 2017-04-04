FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tax Systems announces acquisition and board changes
April 4, 2017 / 6:15 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Tax Systems announces acquisition and board changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Tax Systems Plc:

* Acquired entire issued share capital of Osmo Data Technology Limited in return for issue of 4,701,492 new ordinary shares of 1 penny each

* Acquisiton represents value of £3.2 million

* Says Gavin Lyons, formerly executive chairman, appointed chief executive officer

* Says Clive Carver, formerly non-executive director, appointed non-executive chairman

* Kevin Goggin appointed chief financial officer, with Grahame Benson, finance director and coo, stepping down with immediate effect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

