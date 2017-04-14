BRIEF-Tay Two says private placement of treasury stock

April 13 (Reuters) - Tay Two Co Ltd

* Says it will distribute 1.8 million shares of its treasury common stock at 55 yen per share through private placement to a Fukuoka-based company, YAK corporation

* Says it will raise 100 million yen in total through private placement

* Says placement date is May 1

* Proceeds is used for investment of stores

* Say top shareholder YAK corporation will increase voting power of the company to 21.9 percent (11.5 million shares), from 19.1 percent (9.6 million shares)

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/nFS52G

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)