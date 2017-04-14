FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Tay Two says private placement of treasury stock
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
April 14, 2017 / 6:42 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Tay Two says private placement of treasury stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Tay Two Co Ltd

* Says it will distribute 1.8 million shares of its treasury common stock at 55 yen per share through private placement to a Fukuoka-based company, YAK corporation

* Says it will raise 100 million yen in total through private placement

* Says placement date is May 1

* Proceeds is used for investment of stores

* Say top shareholder YAK corporation will increase voting power of the company to 21.9 percent (11.5 million shares), from 19.1 percent (9.6 million shares)

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/nFS52G

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.