4 months ago
BRIEF-Taylor-Dejongh executes financing agreement with Encanto Potash Corp
#Market News
April 24, 2017 / 8:21 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Taylor-Dejongh executes financing agreement with Encanto Potash Corp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Encanto Potash Corp:

* Taylor-Dejongh executes financing agreement with Encanto Potash Corp

* Encanto Potash- FA sets forth terms of engagement under which TDJ will provide investor funding to Encanto for initial equity investment of $10 million

* Encanto Potash-as per FA, Taylor-Dejongh will also provide a subsequent project equity investment of $60 million for completion of project specific activities

* Encanto Potash Corp - Encanto and Muskowekwan Resources Ltd Have a joint venture agreement to develop Muskowekwan Potash Project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

