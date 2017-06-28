BRIEF-Premium Income Corp announces semi-annual results
* Premium Income Corp announces semi-annual results
June 28 Tayo Rolls Ltd:
* Says company has deposited 638.1 million rupees towards bank dues
SINTRA, Portugal June 28 European Central Bank President Mario Draghi intended to signal tolerance for a period of weaker inflation, not an imminent policy tightening, when his comments sent the euro higher this week, sources familiar with Draghi's thinking said on Wednesday.