BRIEF-Get Nice Financial Group says fy revenue hk$406.3 million vs hk$509.9 million
* profit for year hk$ 274.1 million versus hk$ 344.5 million
June 28 TBC Bank Group Plc:
* Société Générale sells holding in TBC Bank Group Plc ("TBC Plc")
* Was notified on 28 June 2017 by Société Générale S.A. that it has sold its entire holding of 2.8 million ordinary shares in TBC plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Profit for year attributable hk$269.6 million versus hk$ 845.7 million