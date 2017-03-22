BRIEF-TBC says investor FMO exits firm via stake sale

March 22 (Reuters) - TBC Bank Group Plc:

* FMO sells holdings in TBC Bank Group Plc

* Notified by Nederlandse Financierings-Maatschappij Voor Ontwikkelingslanden N.V. that it has sold remaining holding in TBC Plc on 22 March

* shares sold were bought by number of institutional investors from UK, USA and continental Europe

* FMO intends to continue its extensive commercial relationship with TBC Bank on funding side