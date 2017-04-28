FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TC Pipelines says Great Lakes Gas Transmission enters into term sheet with Transcanada Pipelines
#Market News
April 28, 2017 / 8:47 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-TC Pipelines says Great Lakes Gas Transmission enters into term sheet with Transcanada Pipelines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - TC Pipelines LP

* TC Pipelines LP - on April 24 Great Lakes Gas Transmission Ltd partnership entered into a term sheet with Transcanada Pipelines Limited - SEC filing

* TC Pipelines LP - term sheet provides for a contract term of 10 years and a total contract value of up to $758 million - SEC filing

* Term sheet provides for a long-term transportation capacity contract

* TC Pipelines LP - contract may commence as soon as November 1, 2017, contains volume reduction, termination options beginning end of year 3 of contract

* As per capacity contract, Great Lakes will provide transportation services to tcpl on its natural gas pipeline Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

