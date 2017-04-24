FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-TCF reports quarterly net income of $46.3 mln
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 24, 2017 / 12:16 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-TCF reports quarterly net income of $46.3 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - TCF Financial Corp:

* TCF reports quarterly net income of $46.3 million, or 25 cents per share

* TCF Financial Corp - qtrly net interest income of $222.1 million, up 4.9 percent from Q1 of 2016

* TCF Financial Corp - qtrly net interest margin of 4.46 percent, up 9 basis points from Q1 of 2016

* TCF Financial Corp - provision for credit losses was $12.2 million for Q1 of 2017, a decrease of $6.6 million, or 35.3 percent, from q1 of 2016

* TCF Financial Corp - net charge-off rate was 0.11 percent for Q1 of 2017, down from 0.27 percent for Q1 and Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.