BRIEF-TCF reports quarterly net income of $46.3 mln

April 24 (Reuters) - TCF Financial Corp:

* TCF reports quarterly net income of $46.3 million, or 25 cents per share

* TCF Financial Corp - qtrly net interest income of $222.1 million, up 4.9 percent from Q1 of 2016

* TCF Financial Corp - qtrly net interest margin of 4.46 percent, up 9 basis points from Q1 of 2016

* TCF Financial Corp - provision for credit losses was $12.2 million for Q1 of 2017, a decrease of $6.6 million, or 35.3 percent, from q1 of 2016

* TCF Financial Corp - net charge-off rate was 0.11 percent for Q1 of 2017, down from 0.27 percent for Q1 and Q4 of 2016