BRIEF-TCG BDC says plans to make an IPO of 9 mln shares of common stock‍​

June 5 (Reuters) - Carlyle Group Lp:

* TCG BDC Inc- announced that it plans to make an initial public offering of 9 million shares of its common stock‍​

* TCG BDC Inc - TCG BDC is expected to list its common stock on the nasdaq global select market under the symbol “cgbd.”

* TCG BDC - expects to use net proceeds of offering to repay a portion of the outstanding debt under its senior secured revolving credit facilities‍​

* TCG BDC Inc says currently expects initial public offering price common stock will be between $18.50 and $19.50 per share