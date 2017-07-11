BRIEF-Voxx International Corp reports Q1 loss per share $0.13
* Voxx International Corporation reports its fiscal 2018 first quarter financial results
July 11 TCL Corp :
* Says it issues 2017 the second tranche 5-yr corporate bonds worth 3 billion yuan with coupon rate of 4.93 percent
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/EyTQpS
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Voxx International Corporation reports its fiscal 2018 first quarter financial results
* Says it plans to buy 2 million shares of a 3D printer maker for 1 billion won