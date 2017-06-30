BRIEF-Shenzhen Fenda Technology gets approval for acquisition, share trade to resume
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval for asset acquisition, share trade to resume on July 3
June 30 TCL Corp
* Says it signs agreement to boost registered capital of Wuhan LTPS-AMOLED unit to 18 billion yuan ($2.66 billion) from 200 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2uqyak9
($1 = 6.7779 Chinese yuan renminbi)
