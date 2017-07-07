UPDATE 1-LG Electronics Q2 profit likely to miss estimates on mobile unit woes
* But operating profit of 664 bln won misses analysts' estimates
July 7 TCL Corp
* Says it sold 5,000,516 LCD TVs in Q2, up 12.04 percent y/y
* Says it sold 10,623,872 phones and communication devices in Q2, down 33.4 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2uROP04; bit.ly/2tZeXtI
SEOUL, July 7 South Korea's LG Electronics Inc said on Friday its second-quarter operating profit likely rose 14 percent from a year earlier, but fell short of market expectations.