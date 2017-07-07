July 7 TCL Corp

* Says it sold 5,000,516 LCD TVs in Q2, up 12.04 percent y/y

* Says it sold 10,623,872 phones and communication devices in Q2, down 33.4 percent y/y

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)