May 2 (Reuters) - TCL Corp

* Says unit acquires 1.1 billion shares in China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings Ltd for about HK$984 million ($126.48 million)

* Says it and Shenzhen unit have no intention to privatize China Display Optoelectronics Technology

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pqlCd3

($1 = 7.7796 Hong Kong dollars)